Yvonne A. Segerlind died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was born September 16, 1920 in Rimersburg, Pa., and came to Venice, Fla., in 1961 from Long Island, N.Y., having been preceded in death by her husband, Howard.
She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Hunter College in New York City, at age 19, and was employed for several years as a bilingual administrative assistant for the French Embassy offices in Manhattan. Yvonne taught at Venice area schools for eighteen years before retiring in 1982 and held a Master's Degree in Education from the University of South Florida. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Kappa Delta Pi honorary societies, as well as the Sarasota County Retired Educators Association.
After retirement, Yvonne traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. Locally, she enjoyed programs offered by the Audubon Society, the Senior Friendship and Venice Community Centers as well as French and Italian conversation classes held at other local venues.
Survivors include a son of Asheville, NC and daughters Fern Segerlind of Venice, and Didi Graybill (Peter) of Marietta, Ga. She also leaves a grandson, Evan Graybill (Brittany), two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson, all of Covington, La., a niece, Diana Petrich (Jack) and a nephew, Larry Segerlind, all of Long Island.
Services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online or by mail to the Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
