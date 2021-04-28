Editor’s note: The Paradisos are longtime Venice residents, Realtors and founders of Paradise Realty. Their lack of cycling experience in this area includes never taking potential homebuyers to view homes for sale by bicycle.
Tom and Becky Bedford want us to do what?
I vaguely recall a wine-sipping evening with The Bedfords at which time we agreed to join them for a bike trip in Vermont.
I have one word to describe this.... “utter stupidity.”
Oops, that’s two words. We have not biked in many, many years and our bikes are in need of medical attention, a transplant or in Anne Marie’s case total cremation. We have no bike bottles, no bike clothing, and no bike savvy -everything is rusty or broke, to boot.
And further, I have strict orders from my urologist Dr. Tom Ruane never to bike again, since his many “Divinci” surgical robotic arm invasions of my private areas.
So, away we will go to biking headquarters at Amee Farm Lodge in Pittsfield Vermont, on an adventure of epic magnitude in spite of advice and common sense. The programmed agenda includes six days of biking, hiking and wine tasting, with more than 300 miles available for the most venturesome rider and less for us lessors.
We can always say “The Bedfords made us do this foolish thing.”
Let the fun begin.
First we must buy or borrow some biking gear on “The Cheap.”
V-Packers Carol and Jeff Harlow came to the rescue, with a donation of four biking shirts. Now we are honorary members of their former Miami Biking Club with some proper and colorful, if a little faded attire. More pieces to the puzzle were fitted on a recent Sunday.
While Anne Marie was attending her monthly book club browsed Goodwill for possible “On Sale” treasures. To my delight I found a brand new pair of biking pants in my size for $5.98. Wow and double wow! Did I mention Sunday was their sale day? The check out line went on forever, with mostly oversized ladies, many pushing two shopping carts each full of leftover Easter Peeps, bunny ears and colored eggs.
I must admit that I was in a foul mood when I finally approached the cashier. He cheerfully asked if I would like to round up my purchase to the next dollar for their charity? “Hell no.”
We will be, of course, relying heavily on our friends The Bedfords to guide us through the many obstacles we will face on our arduous training journey.
Tom is a most experienced rider as evidenced by his tree trunk-like leg muscles. It has also been said that he shaves his legs to create less drag and increase his racing speed. The Bedford garage gives the appearance of a professional bike shop. Bicycle lingo rolls off their lips like butter I.E., “Shamano, drops, cadence, saddle, spinner, and clip-ins.”
And, oh yes, we are planning many more wine sipping strategy meetings to iron out the kinks.
We have ventured out a little with our limited gear and equipment to establish some cadence and time in the saddle. We have traveled short distances on various surfaces in a traffic-free location near our Venice home. Personally I found that I had trouble keeping a steady line. When someone yells “On your left,” I have to hold on for dear life to avoid drifting into the passing rider and causing us both to go down. “Road rash” is not forgiving.
Anne Marie reported trouble with saddle adjustment and bike fitting. We are working to resolve these issues and others in a timely fashion.
Concerns vary between the spouses, with me focusing on logistics, equipment and technique. Anne Marie is more importantly into such questions as,
“Will biking gloves ruin my nails?”
“Does the biking headquarters provide an ironing board and a hair dryer?”
“Will the biking shorts make me look fat?”
“Will my riding outfit have a designer flair?”....And the adventure continues.......
Author’s note — Additional chapters of this novella will depend on the “Paradise Phear Phacter.”
Watch this space.
