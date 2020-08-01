On Wednesday, I took a vacation day and thanks to my own photos and one webinar I visited Sydney, Australia and several cities in Germany.
Sydney was inspired by the article on the new Mote Aquarium that will be built at Benderson Park for an estimated cost of $100 million.
Some people are already saying the aquarium’s design could prove to be as iconic as that of the Sydney Opera House.
Doing some quick online research, I learned that the Sydney Opera House was built for $102 million in Australian dollars (about $98.3 million Australian today) and opened in 1973 after 14 years of construction. Architect Jern Utzon designed the building that was especially difficult to build as it had design concepts never constructed before.
Supposedly he left Sydney never to return about halfway through the project, which ended up taking 14 years to complete.
Currently Sydney is spending $202 million in Australian dollars just to update the main concert hall’s acoustics and air conditioning, which have been problems since opening day.
The Opera House is on Bennelong Point, an amazing Sydney Harbor site utilized by the first settlers for their livestock. The livestock is long gone as this location is the heart of the city’s major destination area for visitors. All the best hotels are within walking distance as is the city’s botanical garden.
Close by is the area known as the Rocks where prisoners sent from London were dropped off to make their way in the least habitable area. Today it is a shopping and dining mecca for tourists.
The iconic Opera House these days gets 10.9 million visitors each year and 1.5 million people who actually get inside the building to one of the shows that keep it active 365 days a year.
In addition to operas and shows such as one might see at the Van Wezel in Sarasota, there are dance recitals, lectures and all manner of concerts and other entertainment in several different venues within the building.
The Opera House was placed on the World Heritage Site list in 2007.
If the new Mote Aquarium attains such fame, Sarasota could be in for some changes that it may or may not be able to handle.
The current aquarium design is quite different from an earlier concept that had sharks swimming on the exterior walls via large video projections. Given the millions of cars that will see the building as they zoom by on Interstate 75, I feared the accidents that might have been caused by such a sight.
Whether iconic or not, the main thing is that the building’s design accommodate the mixed uses of education for all the area’s children from K-12 and also be a major tourist destination for people from all over the world.
Within its several aquariums, it will be able to house virtually all the aquatic life forms seen in the world’s waters.
Only time will tell about the building’s iconic status but it certainly will be a wonderful addition to this area,
After digging out a photo of the Sydney Opera House from a few years ago, I pushed a button on my computer and “Zoomed” off to Germany via a presentation on that country’s sustainability.
According to the webinar Germany’s “sustainability” ranking is 10th in the world. It was interesting to learn that 35%of the land in Germany is protected by a park system similar to our National Park system, and if one visits the town of Schmelka, visitors will find a town considered an organic retreat. All the food served there is produced organically.
Most interesting to me however was the fact that if one visits Germany, a test to see if one has the coronavirus can be had at the airport (Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin and Hamburg at least) with results available in just 3 or 4 hours.
If you pass, you do not have to be quarantined for 14 days.
Of course that does not currently affect too many from the U.S. although there are more flights to Germany via Lufhanasa, Delta and United than there were even a week ago.
U.S. travelers are not currently welcomed in Germany and likely will not be until mid fall, possibly in time for the Christmas markets, we Zoomers learned on the webinar.
Germany is one of the safest countries to visit currently while the U.S. is 58th on a list of 120 countries I found online.
Pandemic ratings and rulings in various countries change so often that it is anyone’s guess as to when international travel will truly resume.
I am so glad I have been to Germany so often that I can look at my photos and souvenirs from Christmas markets and such.
Despite giving the coronavirus to Tom Hanks and his wife several months ago — they are both better now — Australia currently also is among the safest destinations.
Most of my close friends seem to share my feeling that until a vaccine is found, we will forego long-distance travel on planes, trains and ships.
At least in Florida we are in road trip heaven. There are wonderful places to visit such as Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Historic Spanish Point, Sarasota Jungle Gardens, Oscar Scherer State Park and miles of beaches in our immediate area and then because Florida is a skinny state, a plethora of intriguing places along the Atlantic coast and the Gulf Coast within just a few hours of Venice.
It is easy to make a day trip to Morikami Gardens in Delray or to Fort Lauderdale for a boat ride past magnificent homes on its waterway or to Brevard to see its zoo as well as its Waco Airplane Museum, which is an all-volunteer-run destination.
And I have not even mentioned the big theme parks that are open again but you must have a reservation so don’t just hop in your car in hopes of seeing Mickey or my buddy Donald (the Duck).
Wherever you go, wear your mask and be sure to have Handi-wipes and hand sanitizer with you. The sooner that everyone is on board with these basic suggestions, the sooner this country might be as safe as Germany.
And, if you do not go anywhere, take some of the money you save and donate it to the food bank or Venice Theatre or The Players Centre in Sarasota or Loveland or whatever your favorite nonprofit might be.
They all need help to survive this pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.