VENICE — Office Outfitters will be closing its Venice Avenue location by the end of June.
“After 30 years, we’ve had a really good run. We just both felt it was a hard decision but it was time,” said Kevin McCloud, owner of Office Outfitters.
McCloud and his right-hand man Ron Simon, who has worked for the store for 20 years, said after years of doing everything in the store by themselves, with some help here and there, they have decided to take a step back.
McCloud and Simon said they handle everything from when they buy the items to delivering them to customers.
“We got a lot of when we deliver ‘Are you by yourself? You can’t do that?’” Simon said. “’Yeah, watch us do it,’” he added.
Because of the amount of labor that goes into the work, the two said it was difficult to continue without reliable and full-time younger employees helping.
“We’ve had some tearful times in discussing and when it became reality was when the sign went up,” McCloud said.
McCloud has owned the business since 2002, but has worked for Office Outfitters for 26 years. He said he prides himself on the type of store he offers to customers.
“The mom-and-pop idea is really the true meaning of this business,” Simon said. “We bend over backwards for people, we do whatever they need to be done and you won’t get that from the super stores.”
The store offers preowned and new office items from desks and bookcases to chairs and filing cabinets. While the store originally sold preowned items, over the years they evolved into carrying more new items, McCloud said.
“The profit was definitely in the preowned but there’s always a need for matching stuff,” McCloud said.
Simon said people come for the good quality and personal customer service they provide.
They even take the time to educate customers on the quality of a desk and what they should look for in a good desk, Simon said.
“Our customer service has always been top-notch because you are dealing with the owner not a sales person,” McCloud said.
Because of their service, Simon said they have had a big following over the years and had many repeat customers.
While the store is based in Venice, McCloud said they have had business along the coast from Palmetto to Fort Myers.
One of their biggest corporate clients has been PGT Custom Windows and Doors. McCloud said PGT continued working with them because of their experiences with both McCloud and Simon.
McCloud said their contact at PGT went into panic mode when they heard the store was closing.
McCloud said they told the repeat customers about the closing and their liquidation sales are underway.
Like PGT, he said many people panicked and started buying as much as they could.
But McCloud said they might not be done with the business just yet. He said while the current location will close, they are entertaining the idea of setting up a store online and just focusing on new office items instead of preowned.
“After 30 years, it’s tough to totally just say we are done,” McCloud said. “We are struggling with that.”
