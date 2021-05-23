NORTH PORT — Officers from the North Port Police Department will be set up to collect items for donation to the Fostering Kindness Clothing Drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 29, at Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail in North Port.
The clothing drive will support The Twig, based in Venice.
"We're looking for new clothing items, books, shoes, or backpacks for children from age 1-18," the department posted on a social media page. "If you can, please stop out to support this cause and drop a few things in the bin."
North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said this is the first time the department is taking place in this event.
"This was all stemmed by a 'Homeless to Homes' meeting, and our staff heard about the need for items for children in foster care," Taylor said.
There will be donation bins set up inside the front door of the police department, as well as North Port City Hall until May 29.
"Anything that makes them feel good about themselves is helpful," Taylor said.
May is National Foster Care Awareness month, and the collection will directly benefit The Twig, the Venice non-profit that provides clothing, shoes, backpacks, health and beauty aids, and other essential items for children and families involved with foster care.
To donate online, visit www.thetwigcares.com.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
