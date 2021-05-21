SARASOTA - Three recent situations led Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman to honor five officers, including one deputy who put his car in the path of a wrong-way driver going 70 mph on Interstate 75 near Venice.
At 1:15 a.m. Feb. 17, Deputy Brandon Burnside responded to the wrong-way driving reports near State Road 681, the Osprey connector, on I-75.
"As Deputy Burnside continued traveling southbound on I-75, he looked in his rearview mirror and realized there was still a significant amount of traffic traveling behind him to include three semi-trucks," a news release states. "Deputy Burnside then noticed the wrong-way driver’s headlights heading toward him in the inside lane of travel. Deputy Burnside activated his emergency lights to warn traffic behind him to slow down. When his emergency lights were activated, Deputy Burnside noticed the wrong-way driver immediately moved from the inside lane of travel into the center lane that Deputy Burnside was utilizing."
The news release notes none of this led the driver slowing down.
"Making a conscious decision to prevent the possible loss of life to the motorists traveling behind him, Deputy Burnside held his ground in his lane of travel, slowed significantly, and purposely stayed in the path of the wrong-way driver," it said. "Deputy Burnside’s vehicle was ultimately struck at an estimated speed of 70 mph."
Both cars were totaled. Despite that, no injuries were reported. A suspect was arrested on a charge of DUI.
Burnside received the Heroic Achievement Award for his actions.
On Feb. 22, Corrections Deputy Teima Henderson was working in the medical wing of the Sarasota County Jail when an inmate began choking, the news release said.
"She immediately realized the inmate was in imminent danger and could not clear his airway. Deputy Henderson performed the Heimlich maneuver two different times, stopping to reassess the victim after each maneuver. On the second maneuver, Deputy Henderson successfully dislodged the foreign object," the news release said. "Deputy Henderson’s quick actions in a life-threatening situation saved the inmate’s life."
Henderson received the Life Saving Award for her actions.
Three deputies were also lauded for helping de-escalate a situation.
Deputies received the Combat Cross Award for their efforts during a critical incident in Sarasota.
On Jan. 3, deputies went to a Wilkinson Road location for a suicidal subject who had a pistol.
Deputies Alexander Conly, Michael Davis and Kyle Chesney started talking with the suspect.
"A few minutes into the conversation, the suspect became agitated and discharged a round from his handgun into the air. There were no reported injuries from the gunshot, so deputies continued communicating and attempting to de-escalate the situation," it said. "The suspect then pointed his handgun at a deputy, resulting in all three deputies discharging their agency-issued firearms."
But they immediately rendered first aid.
"The suspect was transported to the hospital for further treatment," it said.
The person in that situation had their life saved due to the deputies and paramedics at the scene and has recovered.
“I am extremely proud of the deputies honored today for their heroic actions,” Hoffman said in the news release. “In all three incidents, deputies put their personal safety to the side to protect the community we serve. I am grateful for their efforts and most of all, grateful they each went home safe at the end of their shifts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.