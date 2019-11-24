SARASOTA — Delivery of new single stream recycling carts for solid waste customers living in unincorporated portions of Sarasota County started at the beginning of the month.
The carts are part of the county’s new single-stream recycling program, which will allow residents to place all recyclable material into one container — instead of separating the items into two separate bins for curbside collection.
Weather permitting, up to 3,400 carts will be delivered each day, Mondays through Saturdays.
Deliveries of the new carts are anticipated to be completed by Dec. 20, with the single-stream recycling collection starting the week of Jan. 6.
“Just a reminder that if residents use the new carts prior to Jan. 6, material will not be collected,” said Wendi Crisp, outreach coordinator for Sarasota County Solid Waste. “To help residents remember when to begin using the carts, we are encouraging everyone to think, new year, new cart.”
The new carts roll easily to the curb, have lids which help keep materials contained and dry, reduce windblown litter and provide more capacity for recyclable materials.
The city’s new curbside recycling carts will be delivered to all Venice residents in January 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.