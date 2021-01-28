NORTH VENICE - The Venice Police Department ruled the official cause of death for Tracey Rieker was drowning.
Rieker, 44, was living in Toscana Isles in North Venice when her husband and daughter said she disappeared Sept. 30.
She took a car and left her personal belongings. Her car was discovered in a nearby lake on Oct. 10, her body still inside.
"A Venice PD Traffic Homicide Investigator (THI) was assigned to assist in the investigation, as required by policy anytime a motor vehicle crash involves a fatality," according to a city of Venice news release. "The THI found no evidence of criminal activity or malfunction that resulted in the vehicle entering the water."
"District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was drowning," it added. "There was no evidence of trauma or impairment."
Previously, her family and friends spoke about Rieker struggling through her final weeks of life,
Family and friends previously noted Tracey Rieker had been involved in extended fasting and prayer in late September and wonder if it may have played a part in her mental health.
“I don’t believe she thought she was driving into a lake,” her widower, Christian Rieker, said in a November interview.
The investigation noted she was "suffering from mental illness that she refused to treat as recommended by doctors," according to the news release.
"Prior to her death she displayed erratic behavior that further brought her psychological health into question," it said.
It stated there is "no evidence of foul play."
"All individuals close to Tracey have been cooperative and forthright with investigators. We have established that she acted alone in her disappearance and drove her vehicle into the body of water that ultimately led to her death," it said. "At this time, it is undetermined if Tracey drove into the lake as a conscious deliberate act or if it was an unintentional consequence of her altered mental state. For this reason the Medical Examiner has classified the Manner of Death as 'Undetermined.'"
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
