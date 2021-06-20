Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team

Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team returns to Lido Beach waters during the 36th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.

SARASOTA — The 36th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix on June 26-27 returns to Lido Beach’s shoreline.

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is a part of Suncoast Summer Fest that begins with a block party June 25 to offer fans a chance to meet race teams.

Race activities include race boat testing at Lido Beach from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 26.

Races run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27.

For more information, visit https://www.suncoastsummerfest.org/.


Among the teams involved is the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team.

Travis Pastrana and Hall of Champions inductee Brit Lilly will serve as the new co-drivers for the team, rotating with throttleman Steve Curtis.

Most of the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, I was able to get some experience driving Miss Geico and was able to build some confidence alongside Steve Curtis,” Pastrana said in a news release. “This year, I’m looking forward to building on that, pushing my limits and seeing where I stack up against a competitive field of boats. I can’t wait to race in Sarasota.”

