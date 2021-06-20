SARASOTA — The 36th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix on June 26-27 returns to Lido Beach’s shoreline.
The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is a part of Suncoast Summer Fest that begins with a block party June 25 to offer fans a chance to meet race teams.
Race activities include race boat testing at Lido Beach from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 26.
Races run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27.
For more information, visit https://www.suncoastsummerfest.org/.
Among the teams involved is the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team.
Travis Pastrana and Hall of Champions inductee Brit Lilly will serve as the new co-drivers for the team, rotating with throttleman Steve Curtis.
Most of the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, I was able to get some experience driving Miss Geico and was able to build some confidence alongside Steve Curtis,” Pastrana said in a news release. “This year, I’m looking forward to building on that, pushing my limits and seeing where I stack up against a competitive field of boats. I can’t wait to race in Sarasota.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.