There’s an article in today’s Our Town that made me wish I could turn back the clock. That does not happen too often.
Kids in grades K-12 are invited to apply to participate in the “World’s Largest Zombie Film.”
My grandfather and father were both into photography. My grandfather was a professional photographer and an artist.
My father was a financial writer and golfer but also into photography, especially movies. He shot something like 10 minutes of me rocking in a swan as a tiny tot. Only parents could take joy in watching such films although my daughter Heidi found it amusing when she was about 8 or 9 and becoming interested in photography herself.
My father gave me my first still camera — a Kodak Duoflex No. 2 — when I was about 6 or 7. By the time I was 11 or 12, I was taking color movies with his Kodak 8-millimeter.
All of this came gushing back in my memory when I opened an email from Frank PF, the PR firm for the Sarasota Film Festival.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival is going virtual. There will still be plenty of films and shorts to see (at home not in theaters) and no red carpet events nor rubbing elbows with visiting filmmakers nor awards at the Sarasota Opera House on the last Saturday night of the festival.
One of the strengths of the Sarasota festival has long been its educational element which is designed to encourage young filmmakers. Winners were annually honored at a red carpet event just as the adult filmmakers. Since none of that will happen this year, the chance to participate in what is being billed as the “World’s Largest Zombie Movie” may be even better than the next best thing.
Even though I was not into zombies as a youngster, I was into filmmaking (filming actually) and would have jumped at the chance to be part of such an endeavor.
For youngsters of this era, the young filmmakers can use whatever device(s) they own from phone to camera to tablet or anything else invented in the next few days or weeks.
The key is to register to become part of this project — no later than April 24 for the next wave of participants. There is no charge to participate but one must be registered in order to receive further instructions, a section of the script for the film and a deadline. It is a real film after all. Look for the article in today’s Our Town, and register.
For those who would prefer to be on the other side of the camera, this area’s favorite photographer, Cliff Roles, will venture to Venice on Friday, April 24.
Cliff has been photographing everything from Asolo productions to the biggest parties and openings in the area for years. Since there are no such gatherings for the foreseeable future, Cliff has embarked on a project to show people in their front yards or on their front porches doing whatever they might do there to pass the time while at home because of the coronavirus.
Below is his initial Facebook posting about this project:
“If I can shoot the Moon, I can shoot you too — from a social distance.
I want to photograph a portrait of you — in Corona mode. Singles, couples, families, small groups with dogs and cats.
At a one-time Corona price you’ll (hopefully) never hear again: pay me whatever you can afford.
I will drive up to your house, condo or company, you come out — in masks, sweats, pajamas, tux, evening gown, negligee, whatever; unshaven (yes ma’am), uncombed and how you happen to feel — a Corona memory to laugh (or cry) about when it’s over.
And I’ll capture you all in 5 minutes from at least 10 feet away.
I’ll send you the photo, and (of course with your approval) I’ll post it on my Facebook page and fill a gallery on SmugMug for eternity. Maybe I’ll publish another coffee-table book with all your photos — and I’ll call it “Cliff Roles’ Coronicals”!
If you would like to be one of his subjects, email him at: cliffordroles@gmail.com or call him at 941-685-9017.
My time slot is 1:15 p.m. on April 24. Since Venice is such an important locale, let’s give him plenty to shoot here.
Meanwhile, continue your quarantine ways. Should you have to venture out for groceries or a to-go meal, be sure to wear your mask. Thanks to my friend and “cousin” Renata Gaona, I have a wonderful one in my college colors — pink and green for Sweet Briar College and better yet, pink roses with little green leaves for the wild Sweet Briar Rose that inspired the name of the old plantation on which its owner founded Sweet Briar.
The other SBC mask is still in the mail, on its way from Megan Raymond, daughter of my super dear friend Carole who has been golfing daily with friends — each in her own cart, insuring the 6-foot rule. No one touches the pin and they don’t gather for lunch at the clubhouse because, like every other eatery, it is not serving inside although it is preparing for take out.
When all this shakes out, it will be interesting to see what changes might become permanent. I do miss my Sunday breakfasts with friends and my regular outings to Luna and Thai Bistro and the like. At least I can get Luna’s chicken Caesar salad and pizzas and such to go and I also have taken home pad Thai from Thai Bistro. The chicken soup at Goldrush is on my list too. I order it whenever I have a cold and I am certain it might be good for curtailing that awful virus too. But I am not a doctor, just a fan of good chicken soup.
Continue your hibernation and when it finally comes to an end, imagine how clean and organized everyone’s home will be. Or how many homes will be littered with plastic bags that once held potato chips, Fritos and such — comfort food to go with “OD”ing on movies and TV shows.
Since all the theaters have been closed, I will admit to watching a lot of shows and films that I have missed over the years while reviewing plays here on the Cultural Coast. For my fellow theater fans, consider all the money you are saving on tickets and dinners before or after during this quarantine period.
To make sure all those wonderful venues remain in business, consider sharing your savings with Venice Theatre, the Players Performing Arts Center, Venice Art Center, Florida Studio Theatre, Asolo Rep, The Ringling museums, Sarasota ballet, Sarasota and Venice symphonies, Venice Concert Band, Chorale, Musicale, Venice Performing Arts Center and others. Venice Theatre alone is expecting to be out about $750,000 for the time it will be closed. It will take many donations to make that up but if we each give what we can, we can do it and preserve the Cultural Coast.
Read Our Town next Wednesday for details on how to give to the Giving Challenge, thereby doubling your gift(s).
