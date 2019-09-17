VENICE - With season only a few weeks away, Venice Main Street put on an Oktoberfest on Friday in downtown Venice.
Some participants donned traditional German garb while others consumed traditional Oktoberfest beverages during the event.
A thunderstorm delayed the beginning but weather cleared for those who wanted to take part.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/venice.
