VENICE - Earl Midlam is still taking care of Venice's first fire truck and is hoping others will chip in to help build a facility to project the nearly 100-year-old vehicle from the elements.
The 1926 American LaFrance pumper is know as Old Betsy and is a common sight at Venice and other area events.
"For many years, Old Betsy was the only fire truck and covered an area from Englewood to Gulf Gate," he wrote in an email.
Since the truck was retired in the 1960s, it has appeared in events from Fort Myers to St. Petersburg, he noted. It often leads Venice parades throughout the year.
It has received funds for restorations - now he thinks it's time "this grand ol’ gal to have a home of her own."
The Venice City Council OK's Beechwood Builders for a site and concept plan in August. The cost is about $300,000 - with Midlam noting local philanthropist William Jervey Jr. indicating he would match up to $100,000 of the project and the Kathleen K. Catlin Foundation matching another $55,000.
Along with other donations from the Gulf Coast Community Foundations among others, they need to raise about another $130,000, he said.
"The building will have a door on the front as well as the back to allow ease of getting the truck in and out for future events, and one wall of windows under cover with benches that will allow visitors to view the truck at any time as well as displays," Midlam wrote.
It would be built at the city's Cultural Campus - near tye the Dr. William H. Jervey, Jr. Public Library, Venice Museum, Venice Art Center and the Venice Community Center.
"It will be a true asset to the City, and will also serve to honor our first responders," he wrote.
Anyone wanting to donate can
send checks to Venice Heritage, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, P.O. Box 1190, Venice, FL 34284. He said checks "must indicate that the donation is for Old Betsy’s Home."
Another option is to visit www.veniceheritage.org and click on the yellow donate button.
