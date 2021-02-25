SARASOTA - The road to the Toyko Olympics includes competition at Sarasota's Benderson Park.
Two Olympic qualifiers are taking place this week with, including the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - rowing. That continues through Friday.
"One boat will directly qualify for Tokyo on Friday, and that final race will be at 8:30 a.m. morning," the park said in a news release. "Come watch the women's single you'll cheer in Tokyo."
In March, Benderson hosts Olympic Team Trials for canoe and kayak.
"No spectators are allowed on Regatta Island, but can watch from the west and south shores of the competition lake," it said. "Paths must be kept clear and playground parking is reserved for those using the playground."
For a map about the Olympic Team trials or for more information, visit NathanBendersonPark.org.
Wallenda's show returns
This weekend also includes the return of the "drive-in thrill-show" of Nik Wallenda, who participates with others including a human cannonball, acrobatics and motorcycle stunt riders.
For more information or tickets, visit www.daredevilrally.com.
Show times are 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 27 and Feb. 28; 5 p.m. March 4; 5 p.m. March 5 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 6 and March 7.
Rec Days return
Another NBP Rec Day takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 27.
"For a small fee, children and their parents and siblings can get out on the water with their choice of our equipment, and switch out at their whim," it said.
It noted masks are required.
"There are kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, a pedal pontoon boat, and a 15-foot sailboat with captain," it said.
For more information, visit NathanBendersonPark.org
NBP Minicamps slated
Children "can learn skills and make lifelong memories on and off the water at NBP," it noted.
"The park offers water adventure (paddling), archery, and freshwater fishing opportunities for kids ages 6-14, and NBP Minicamps are a great opportunity for discovery," it said.
Minicamps include Paddle Adventure Camp on March 12 and NBP Ultimate Camp from March 15-19.
For registration or more information, visit NathanBendersonPark.org
Photoville FENCE
The largest outdoor photography exibit continues through Sunday at Benderson Park.
Also set for the park in coming weeks is the Artist Series Concerts on March 7, "Glenn Miller Sound: Celebrating Music of the 1940s;" the Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon running March 13-15; the Lucky Leprechaun 5K/10K on March 13; the Sarasota Orchestra Parks and Partners Series on March 21 and the My Hometown Fest on March 27.
