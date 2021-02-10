SARASOTA — A few hours have given memories of a lifetime for some area hospital workers who were invited to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
Workers with Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s 5 Waldemere unit — a COVID unit tasked with fighting the disease much of the last year — spent much of Sunday cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers onto their win over Kansas City.
A total of 24 members of 5 Waldemere were among about 7,500 health care providers invited by the NFL to take in the ambiance of the 55th Super Bowl — which featured, for the first time, a local team playing the final game of the year in their home stadium.
In interviews released by Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Monday, the health care workers praised the event — and the Buccaneers.
“It was so much fun,” registered nurse Lucelly “Telly” Alarcon said. “It was so emotional. I cried a couple of times … it was awesome.”
During the pregame, singer and actress Miley Cyrus gave shoutouts to some workers, including the 5 Waldemere crew.
“We went crazy. We went nuts. We were so excited to hear ‘Sarasota Memorial,’” Alarcon said.
Registered nurse Doris Cahueque, a nurse educator, called it “an amazing honor” and said words were “indescribable.”
She said the day and night were special for her co-workers.
“This year has been such a trying year and they’ve worked so hard together,” she said. “To see them all be able to come together and celebrate and just have a wonderful time, it was a most wonderful experience. I think that was definitely the best part.”
Rebecca Izquierdo, a registered nurse and case manager, helped organize the effort to get the NFL to recognize SMH, but it went beyond anything she thought possible, calling it a “fairy tale.”
“This whole thing is so amazing. I’m so grateful,” Izquierdo said. “Being with these teammates, these co-workers...the hospital’s been so supportive; the community’s been supportive. Friends and family have reached out. It’s just been a fairy tale and the Bucs bringing home the championship was the fairy tale ending we were looking for — and we got it,” she added with another cheer.
The Buccaneers’ defense didn’t allow Kansas City a touchdown, while Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay offense to a 31-9 win.
“The energy in that stadium was just palpable,” Sherry Fajura said.
She is a registered nurse and clinical manager for 5 Waldemere.
“Being in there with our team among all the other vaccinated health care workers — it was just a dream come true. Just a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Fajura said.
Registered nurse Stephen Smith said it was great to see the game and knew the Buccaneers had it won by the time a streaker took the field in the second half.
“It was surreal. I didn’t want to leave. I wanted to soak it all in ...The confetti falling down, the fireworks, it was surreal.”
The moments that will stick with Smith were the flyover of a B-52, B-1 and B-2 bomber and “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung as a duet by country singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan.
“It exceeded my expectations, the flyover, the national anthem, it was all beautiful. ... We’re united. We’re all one — when it comes down to it, we’re all one,” Smith said of the night.
Cahueque and Izquierdo also had a moment that made them emotional. A stranger bought their water while they were standing in line when he realized they worked for a hospital.
“He recognized us as being health care workers … it really was truly heartfelt,” Cahueque said.
None of them were ever worried about being at the event. The health care workers all kept masks on and avoided crowds after the game, they said.
Smith said he hopes the nearly year-long battle locally with COVID-19 may be starting to come toward an end as people receive vaccinations.
“We all need some normalcy. I just don’t know when that comes — but hopefully we’ve got enough vaccines out there that we can get back to normal,” Smith said.
Likewise, Izquierdo is feeling hopeful after the night with thousands of health care workers and Buccaneer fans.
“It just felt like we were all there, in it together … we’re going to move forward in this pandemic together and we’re going to get through it,” she said. “Walking away from this knowing better days are ahead.”
But Super Bowl Sunday 2021 will be one day she won’t want to forget.
“It was just unbelievable. I will be sharing stories for many, many years to come,” Izquierdo said.
