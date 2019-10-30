VENICE — More than 600 volunteers made a positive impact on local parks and greenspace areas during Make a Difference Day, which occurred Saturday, Oct. 26
Volunteers represented all ages and all walks of life as they joined forces.
Young people included members of the Venice Middle School Young Marines.
Most were assisted by members of their families. That group alone totaled some 80 workers.
Make a Difference Day has been celebrated nationally on the fourth Saturday of October for more than 20 years. It is an outgrowth of the Points of Light program created by the late President George H.W. Bush.
In the Venice area in recent years, Make a Difference Day is organized by Serve Florida/Venice Cares and the City of Venice.
Serve Florida offers assistance with volunteer recruitment and need assessment for religious organizations and nonprofit groups to meet needs in the community by getting “out of the pews and into the streets.”
A post-event lunch was held at Maxine Barritt Park for Saturday’s participants.
