VENICE — More than 20 Venice churches will take part in a Saturday event called “Pray Venice” at Maxine Barritt Park.
An event organizer is inviting residents to join in.
“It would be an understatement to say we are living in challenging days,” One Christ Won City President Chaplain Jim Foubister said in a news release. “I am participating with several Venice pastors and churches in our community in a corporate prayer event we are calling ‘Pray Venice.’ ...We are urging the family of Christian believers in the greater Venice area to meet at Maxine Barritt Park.”
The one-hour gathering takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Protests and riots followed in the wake of George Floyd’s wrongful death,” Foubister wrote. “A national conversation about injustice and inequality has now erupted with great fervor. We believe that the Holy Spirit is challenging us to consider how we might serve as we seek to follow our Lord Jesus Christ into these difficult places. How does God want us to contend with issues such as oppression, division, injustice, inequality, prejudice, and violence that are destroying human lives created in the image of God?”
The group is calling for a “concert of prayer” for the one hour in Venice.
“...We will seek our Lord’s help and His wisdom. Together, we will prayerfully intercede for God’s strength and grace to become His instruments of healing for our neighborhoods,” he wrote. “Our nation needs a revival of Christ-centered conversation and activity that will lead to the flourishing of life – not the destruction of it. We will also be praying for our local government, law enforcement, and for deliverance from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
There will be social distancing taking place with greeters working to assist participants. People taking part are urged to bring water and chairs, the news release said.
It be livestreamed at www.onechristwoncity.com.
“The Scriptures define Christian believers as a royal priesthood. Please consider joining with us as we seek to fulfill that calling by bringing our diverse churches, our neighborhoods, our community, and our nation in prayer before the throne of Jesus Christ,” Foubister said.
