VENICE — One Christ Won City is stepping into the void created by the postponement of the National Association of Letter Carriers' annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive with an event called Feed Venice.
The drive collects about 60,000 pounds of food locally each year. It would be a huge loss even if the state weren't among the leaders in the nation in unemployment applications.
Demand for food has skyrocketed as a result of job losses and cutbacks. All Faiths Food Bank's food distribution was up 78% in April, CEO Sandra Frank said in a statement, and 40% of the clients at its mobile pantry distributions were new ones.
It's expecting as many as 4,600 people at each of two food distribution events scheduled for May 9 and May 16, according to the statement.
"For many in our community, hunger is something that happens to 'other people,'" Frank said. "But now, with the current state of the economy, we all know someone who has lost their job, or been forced to shutter their business, and is facing financial challenges."
Local pantries that benefit from the food drive are facing their own challenge in trying to keep up with demand that has been exacerbated by the closure of public schools, where many students got lunch, and maybe breakfast.
Kid-friendly food is what the pantries told One Christ Won City they need most, according to organizer Jim Foubister: peanut butter, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned soup and cereal.
The public can donate those items at Venice Christian School, 1200 Center Road, Saturday, May 30, between 8 and 10 a.m.
The food will go to six local food pantries: Community Assistance Ministry, Center of Hope, South County Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Laurel Nokomis Civic Association and the Nazarene Food Pantry.
Volunteers at the school will take the food from your vehicle and sort it for pick up by the pantries, which will also be getting food collected by 18 churches participating in the drive.
Everything collected will stay in the Venice area, Foubister said, where pastors are reporting high demand for assistance.
"I think it's a lot worse than we think," he said. "They (the pantries) are seeing people they've never seen before."
For more information, visit OneChristWonCity.com/feed-venice or call Foubister at 941-223-1771.
People can also make a monetary donation at the website, with 100% of the money going to the pantries through the Tri County Charitable Foundation.
