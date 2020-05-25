VENICE — Every summer, the six food pantries in Venice are in critical need of food so they can feed the children of our city who typically depend on the lunch they get at school. This need has been wonderfully met by the Postal Service for many years. Last year, they were able to collect an outstanding 60,000 pounds of food to feed these families.
The U.S. Postal Service was forced to cancel this May’s food drive due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Not only has demand increased due to COVID-19 related job and income loss, but there is a shortage of food to the tune of over 60,000 pounds.
In response to this, One Christ Won City, a local 501©(3), will be operating a one-day food drive program called “Feed Venice.” This food drive will be COVID-19 conscious where volunteers will use masks and gloves to accept your donation as you stay in your vehicle, keeping everyone safe and the process simple! They have collaborated and united with our 6 local food pantries and 23 local churches to collect and sort the essential food items.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. when One Christ Won City will host its Covid-19 Conscious Drive-Thru Drop Off event to Feed Venice at Venice Christian School, 1200 Center Road Venice, FL 34292
The food pantries are: Center of Hope, Community Assistance Ministry, Laurel Nokomis Civic Association, Nazarene Food Pantry, Salvation Army and South County Food Pantry
Participating churces include: Auburn Road Presbyterian, Center of Hope, Christ Venice, Church of the Holy Spirit, CoastLife Church, Cornerstone Baptist Fellowship Bible, First Baptist Nokomis, First Christian, First Presbyterian, Fisherman’s Net, Greater Holy Temple, Harvest Chapel, Holy Orthodox Church, Lift Church, Mercy Fellowship, Church of the Nazarene, New Hope Christian, New Hope West, New Life Church, South Venice Christian, The Bridge and Venice Bible.
If you would like to join us to help feed the children of our city, please bring the following items to Venice Christian School at on May 30, 2020 between 8 a.m.-10 a.m:
Peanut butter, mac and cheese, soup and cereal.
One Christ Won City wants to invite every citizen, every church, every HOA, every club, every team, everyone, to help our food pantries feed the hungry on May 30.
Every package of food helps. Every dollar given helps. 100% of every dollar given will buy food for Feed Venice. All the food items collected through the Feed Venice initiative will stay in Venice and help feed local children and families.
Thank you in advance for joining with us as we love our neighbors during these unprecedented times.
For more information, email Jim Foubister at fouby@tricountyair.com or call/text him at 941-223-1771. To volunteer or donate online, visit onechristwoncity.com.
A special thank you to Principal Jerry Frimmel and Venice Christian School for hosting this event on May 30.
