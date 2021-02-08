OSPREY — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 killed a woman and seriously injured a man, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The 10 a.m. wreck took place along the interstate northbound near Mile Marker 201 near State Road 681.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, a 20-year-old Sarasota woman was killed. She was a passenger in the sedan.
The driver, a 20-year-old Osprey man, was transported in serious condition to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the Acura sedan "drove off the road and onto the east grass shoulder where it overturned several times."
The driver's injuries were described as "non-life threatening," according to the news release.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the news release, the FHP Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the crash site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.