SARASOTA - The School Choice option opens up Feb. 1 and runs through March 1 for Florida residents.
"Sarasota County Schools invites parents and guardians from any school district in the state of Florida whose child is not subject to a current expulsion or suspension to apply for a 2021-22 School Choice assignment to a public school identified as having available space capacity," the district said in a news release.
An online application is required. Anyone needing assistance can call 941-927-9000, ext. 32258.
Assignments are announced in April
"Available seats at some of the schools that are open to School Choice may be limited to certain grade levels if those schools are near their enrollment capacity for those grades," it said. "Students living in Sarasota County who are applying for an assignment through the School Choice process will not be displaced by the applicants living outside the county."
The district's website has a complete list of facilities open to school choice. It is determined by lottery and not a first-come, first-serve basis, it notes.
"Other educational choice options, such as charter schools, magnet schools, or magnet programs do not require the completion of a school choice application. Students interested in these district school choice options should directly contact the school or program," it said.
Those who get into a different school through the option are responsible for transportation to and from school, the news release noted.
For more information, call 941-927-9000, ext. 32258 or visit www.SarasotaCountySchools.net/schoolchoice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.