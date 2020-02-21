WEST VILLAGES — The Atlanta Braves will hold their first spring training game of the season in their first full year Saturday at CoolToday Park.
The Braves host the Tampa Bay Rays for a 1:05 p.m. opening pitch.
The West Villages facility opened for its first game — the last game of spring training — in March 2019. The approximately $130 million stadium has since hosted several high school and college games, concerts and has its own fulltime restaurant and pub.
The Braves ended their 2019 season in the playoffs with a 97-65 record, on top of the NL East.
Tickets are available for many of the Braves spring training games.
Of course, there are also the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota; Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte; Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton and other teams along the Gulf Coast.
