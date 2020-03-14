County Sheriff’s Offices throughout the state, in partnership with the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Police Chiefs Association, are enhancing enforcement efforts as spring break begins.
During the weekend operation, called Operation Dry Streets, motorists can expect to see a strong law enforcement presence and increased messaging about traffic safety.
“It’s a beautiful time of year in Sarasota County and we expect to see more visitors than ever during spring break,” said Sheriff Tom Knight. “That is one of the many reasons we are proud to take part in this initiative and use it as an opportunity to ensure motorists are using good driving habits to reduce crashes and keep our roadways safer.”
The three-day awareness and enforcement campaign focuses on those who drive impaired and otherwise jeopardize public safety by disobeying traffic laws, warns the Sheriff’s Office.
From March 13 to 15, deputies, troopers and police officers will be looking for traffic violators and visible signs of impairment.
