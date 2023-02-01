I turned 65 last year, which means I’m still below the average age in Venice, though the gap is shrinking.
I’m not particularly bothered by aging because age ain’t nothing but a number, as many philosophers have advised us. However, I am concerned about getting old, particularly mentally.
My sons would say that ship has sailed, but they know there’s nothing for them to inherit, so they don’t have any incentive to pull their punches.
Now, there are any number of 80-year-olds around who are still sharp enough that I’d elect them to Congress, and any number of people a fraction of their age who couldn’t spell “cat” if you spotted them the “c” and the “a” and made a “t” with your fingers. And gave them a photo of a cat. With a sign around its neck reading “cat.”
So here’s my proposal: If I ever get to the point that I exhibit more than half of the following traits on a regular basis, you have my permission to put me in an appropriate facility (at your expense):
• Talking in detail about my health or doctor visits, especially if we were discussing something else entirely different before that.
• Telling you the same stories over and over without at least preceding them with, “Stop me if I’ve already told you this …” and meaning it.
• Being so utterly oblivious to the presence of people around me that I block aisles and doorways and have to be almost shouted at to get my attention.
• Driving the wrong way down a row in a parking lot, then looking at you like you’re an idiot.
• Whining about places that don’t offer a senior discount.
• Insisting that a business honor a coupon despite the fact that: a) it’s from a competitor; b) is expired; and c) is for a completely different product.
• Beginning any story with, “When I was your age ….”
• Pulling out of a parking space at a faster speed than I’ll actually be driving.
• Suggesting we meet for dinner even a minute before 5 p.m.
• Sitting at a green light for more than three seconds, unless you can see I’m doing something with my phone. In that case it’s five seconds.
• Expressing a desire for tapioca or rice pudding.
• Yelling at anyone to get off my lawn. (This one is particularly concerning because I don’t have a lawn.)
• Using the phrase “good old days.”
• Growing nose or ear hairs long enough to braid.
• Wearing plaid, paisley and stripes at the same time.
• Wearing socks that reach closer than 8 inches to the bottom of my knees — 12 inches if they’re black.
• Telling someone on my cellphone that I can’t find my cellphone.
• Driving the speed limit on Center Road.
• Complaining that I don’t get mail from AARP anymore.
• Watching a late-night talk show and saying, “What happened to Johnny Carson?”
• Trying on a fedora.
• Buying prunes.
• Eating prunes.
• Calling someone even a year younger than I am a “whippersnapper.”
• Forgetting that I have classified documents in my possession.
