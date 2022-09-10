Historic preservation became a hot topic of conversation in Venice two years ago when a couple requested, and was granted, permission to demolish their 1926 home at 233 Pensacola Road despite the efforts of many citizens to save the structure.
A local couple even offered to buy the house, but their offer was refused.
Fast forward to today. As I write this, the City of Venice is about to lose one of its most iconic residences on the Suncoast and one that very well might qualify for national landmark status in two different categories.
In 1953, Walter and Rosemary Farley hired Ralph Twitchell to design their beachfront home in the Gulf Shores community. Farley was the author of the “Black Stallion” series of novels, many of which were written in his Venice studio.
His books sold millions of copies, were published in many different languages, and several were made into movies.
Aside from Farley’s popularity, the house is considered one of the finest examples of Sarasota School of Architecture design that flourished on the Suncoast during the 1940’s and 50’s.
Twitchell was considered the father of the movement, which gained worldwide recognition and prompted a 1952 edition of Architectural Review to proclaim, “The most exciting new architecture in the world is being done in Sarasota by a group of young architects.”
The Farley House remained in the family until January 2021 when the couple who purchased it indicated they planned to restore it while adding a two-story, 4,000 square foot addition.
The last year and a half were spent getting the plans approved, not only by city and county officials, but also by state environmental and historic agencies responsible for approving variances.
Once all of the permits were approved, however, the couple elected to demolish the Farley House instead.
Do you sense a trend here?
The city will celebrate its Centennial in 2026, and for most of that time, it has managed to retain its unique charm. But that historic charm has increasingly lured wealthy newcomers to our shore, intent on building what they want and where they want it.
So, who’s at fault here? As long as they abide by land-use regulations, property owners have every right to do with their property what they want.
The challenge comes in finding the right balance between protecting the rights of individual homeowners and serving the common good, accomplishing what is in the best interest of the community.
The responsibility for maintaining that balance falls on the shoulders of our elected leaders and the constituents they represent. The city’s Planning Commission, staffed by volunteers appointed by City Council, spent the past four years revising the Land Development Regulations.
They did a commendable job revising the more than 600-page document. Local preservationists took issue with a few aspects of the document, however, and filed a petition to challenge their concerns.
The council has decided to hire special counsel to try to resolve the dispute.
How have other Florida cities managed to preserve their unique histories? One thing they have in common is stronger statutes that offer protection for those resources they wish to preserve as well as better communication between all parties.
In short, they work together to determine what they want to preserve and then develop the strategy to obtain those objectives.
Historic preservation is big business in Florida. The Center for Governmental Responsibility estimates the annual economic impact at more than $4 billion.
Many cities in Florida like Saint Augustine, Coral Gables and Fort Lauderdale are investing in their historic resources through special grants as well as membership in the state’s Certified Local Government program.
They are drinking from the fountain of opportunity while the City of Venice just gargles.
My father was fond of saying that people fall into one of two categories: either they’re part of the problem or they are part of the solution.
I still believe that when it comes to historic preservation in Venice, we can be part of the solution if we put our heads together.
Is the city content to remain part of the problem, or does it want to be part of the solution?
