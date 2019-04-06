I recently read the Venice Gondolier Sun article regarding the neighborhood workshop for the proposed apartment complex off of East Venice Avenue and I am deeply disturbed by the one-sided reporting that was done.
I was present at this meeting, as were well over 1,000 residents from Stonewalk, Blue Heron Pond, Stoneybrook, Caribbean Village, Watercrest, Chestnut Creek and Venetian Golf & Country Club.
Reading your article, you stated that the residents were concerned with seeing “major changes to their community,” and the only question that was addressed in your article was with “workforce housing.”
At the meeting, there was only one question dealing with “workforce housing,” at which point, Brian Lichterman informed us that it has “not yet been determined” as to whether this complex will provide workforce or affordable housing. That segment of the evening lasted five minutes.
If you were present beyond those five minutes, you would have heard many valid concerns raised from the residents.
For example, did you know that there is a 3.5 acre landfill located on the southwest corner of this site? In fact, the county staff, in the pre-application, stated that a “Phase II ESA is strongly recommended to address concerns about possible landfilling onsite.” This has not yet been done.
Per the County’s Development Manual, “Buildings, sewage lines, gas or water supply lines, parking lots, pavement or other improvements shall not be constructed on sites filled with solid waste unless specifically authorized by the Executive Director of the Environmental Services Business Center.” This, also, has not yet been done.
Also addressed by residents were utilities. We are already at maximum usage for water and there is no way they can tie into the pipes from the Stonewalk development. Where will the water come from?
Sewage? The county staff report indicates that there is limited sanitary sewer capacity in the Venice Plant. This capacity cost Sarasota County millions of dollars. How will the proposed development be integrated into the existing sanitary infrastructure?
There are grand trees present. How will these be addressed, given their protected status?
How will the common boundary lake along Stonewalk’s southern border be protected? This lake is home to wood storks, herons, ibis, ducks, alligators, etc. This classifies this lake as “other surface waters,” which would require a 50-foot setback.
How will this development affect the two runoffs that feed the Blackburn Canal, located at the southern border of the proposed property, which feeds the Myakka River?
Half the site proposed is in a floodplain (average elevation more than 3 feet). It is a high-risk Special Flood Hazard Area. Due to the low elevations, fill will be required.
The area is currently at around a 4-foot elevation. Stonewalk is at 12. How will the fill be provided, and how will stormwater mitigation be done, considering that for every cup of fill put in, a cup has to be taken out from somewhere on that property? The plan will not be able to compensate for the 100-year floodplain.
There is a likelihood of a mesic temperate hammock, based on aerial views of the site. These are protected.
There are multiple concerns of traffic issues, due to the site being located off a two-lane road already poised to experience a massive influx in increased traffic.
There is a dissimilar and abrupt zoning conflict, putting a High-Density Residential area abutting a Low-Density Residential area. There is no “step down” in zoning.
None of these concerns were addressed by the designer. He stated, repeatedly, that “this is early in the planning stages, and we haven’t developed a concrete plan yet.”
He then quickly adjourned the meeting, despite the fact that many residents still had questions and expressed their wish for the planners to hear them. Mr. Lichterman’s response: Well, we could be here all night if we had to answer all questions.
None of these concerns were addressed by your article. Instead, you chose to focus on workforce housing, which was brought up by one resident, and discussed for five minutes.
There were so many other, more concerning, issues that were brought up, but you chose not to address those.
I wonder why you didn’t bring up the environmental concerns. The infrastructure issues. The risks to our health and safety with the landfills. These are things that need to be addressed, yet, just like Mr. Lichterman did, you ignored them.
So, basically, Mr. Lichterman answered very few of our questions, and addressed none of our concerns. To imply that this meeting was just a bunch of residents opposed to workforce housing is untrue, unfair and deceptive.
Transcripts should be available, if you wish to report on the entirety of the meeting. In addition, I’m sure several residents would be happy to offer you the other side of the story, should they be asked.
This is a proposal that could have vast negative impacts on our environment, infrastructure and residents. It deserves to be brought to light.
