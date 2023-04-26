How did Florida’s attorney general, Ashley Moody, observe Earth Day?

According to the nonpartisan National Association of Attorneys General, a state attorney general’s job is to represent the public interest — not private, special interests — by, among other things, “enforcing federal and state environmental laws.”


   

Pam McVety, a biologist and Tallahassee resident who worked for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for 30 years, is a member of the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) Science Network. Elliott Negin is a UCS senior writer based in Washington, D.C.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments