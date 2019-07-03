We’re living longer than people have ever lived before. In part, that’s because of an amazing array of modern surgeries that help keep us running for “bonus” years.
But do those extra years really turn out to be a “bonus”? That depends. How bad and persistent are your pains? Can you still live a life you enjoy? Do you have health insurance? Can you afford your medications?
Most of us over seventy-five, and many who are much younger, are walking around with all kinds of “bionic” replacement parts. I joined that club in early April when I had my fourth and fifth lumbar vertebrae fused. I can now set off metal detectors when I fly. I’ve got metal screws in my lower spine to hold in place titanium rods that keep L4 and L5 aligned. If I continue exercising wisely but carefully, I should be fine for most normal activities in the not too distant future.
In fact, I’m already so much better than I was during the first few days and weeks just after surgery, I feel released from hell. Now, I move around with almost no pain, much of the time. With friends and family, I joke that I’m becoming a “poster boy for recuperation from spinal fusion surgery….”
Of course, I’m well aware how lucky I am. Many people don’t recover from difficult surgeries quickly, or even at all. And in recuperation, all of us can have a good days and bad days, a good few weeks and then a setback.
We “old” folks (I’ll be 78 in August) know NEVER to boast with certainty about our health. In my case, one false move, one inadvertent twist of the lower spine and I might delay the natural fusing of vertebrae, which is the goal. Mindfulness is necessary all the time – and close to impossible.
Accidents do happen, and with increased frequency once we hit our late-seventies. Beloved friends of mine, people of about my age who’ve been recuperating from one problem or another, suddenly scrape themselves on some obvious, “Be careful! No-no!”). A screen door closes too fast as they’re carrying in the groceries and it bruises and scratches the already paper-thin skin on their forearms. Before they can recover from the scary, unexpected bleeding, they’re falling backward downstairs from their second-floor apartment.
One malady piles on another. Everything gets more confusing and painful. “It never rains, but pours!” Caregivers are needed more than ever, but they approach exhaustion and risk activating their own problems.
A dear pal of mine was a great caregiver for his beloved wife during most of this past season. Because of her fall, she naturally became fearful of falling again. When they were ready to say their snowbird goodbyes to Venice, my pal was the one who had to go up and down the stairs, time after time after time, to pack their car. The afternoon before their flight north, he himself fell down the stairs of that second-floor apartment.
But rather than accept as inevitable a terrible demise in our older years, many writers on the subject of aging now suggest that health in our 80s and 90s requires from us optimism, humor, and an ongoing, conscious commitment to living active and purposeful lives.
Dr. Marc Agronin, a noted geriatric psychiatrist, has written a book with an arresting title: “The End of Old Age.” How exactly will he propose that we humans “end old age”??
It turns out he means that many people in our society still believe that “old” age equals senility and frailty. Agronin doesn’t want anyone, especially old people themselves buying into that stereotype. Still, it’s hard even for us old folks to avoid debilitating “ageist” stereotypes.
We hear them all around us, all the time. It takes a little courage to speak up when one lives in the midst of commonly asserted stereotypical judgments.
There are ways of thinking through and preparing our bodies and minds for what we’re likely to face in the future. It’s even possible to imagine and train for a fate more insightful and perhaps even more pleasurable than the life we were living prior to our major illness and/or surgery.
So, young and old alike: Beware of Ageism!
Abandon the easy notion that “old age is nothing but trouble, especially when you get so sick you’re almost dying.” The truth is more complicated and requires courage and readjusting to whatever new reality is possible for you. You’ll never be who you were prior to surgery or major illness, but once you give up nostalgic dreaming, you may work on, and find, unexpected pleasures in your renewed life, your “bonus” years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.