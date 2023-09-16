Ron Turner

Ron Turner

 PROVIDED

Few things are as fundamentally American as voting. One of the most important rights that we share as citizens is the right to cast a ballot, which serves as the cornerstone of our electoral system.

Yet for some, voting may be an afterthought or something that we only think about every couple of years.


   

Ron Turner is the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections and serves as president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections statewide association.

