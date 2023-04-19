Florida has long been considered one of the U.S. states most threatened by a warming climate. Two recent climate studies raise that threat level further.

Burr

A quickly warming Gulf of Mexico is driving a faster-than-expected rise in sea levels along the Gulf and across the east coast of Florida and the southeastern U.S., according to two recently published studies by climate scientists.


   

John Burr served on the Jacksonville Special Resiliency Committee and is a steering committee member of Resilient Jax. This opinion piece was originally published by The Invading Sea website (www.theinvadingsea.com), which posts news and commentary on climate change and other environmental issues affecting Florida.

