Polsky

Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians’ climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events.

Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at least, has grown in importance despite an explosive array of other events competing for public attention.


For more information, survey results and full cross-tabulations, visit www.ces.fau.edu/ces-bepi/ or contact Polsky at cpolsky@fau.edu.

The survey was conducted in English from Sept. 1-7, 2022. The sample consisted of 1,400 Floridians, ages 18 and older, with a margin of error of+/- 2.62 percent. The data was collected using an online panel provided by Great Blue Research. Responses for the entire sample were weighted to adjust for age, race, income, education and gender according to 2020 U.S.Bureau of the Census data. It is important to remember that subsets carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced.

