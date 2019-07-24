Our tax dollars are paying for the downtown hanging baskets... Not.
It seems some citizens are upset because they have the mistaken idea that their tax dollars are paying for the beautiful hanging baskets, flowerpots, and certain flower beds downtown. Not true. These are being paid-for by privately funded grants, and donations to Venice Area Beatification Inc. VABI is a group of volunteers with a mission to keep your town beautiful.
The beautiful color you are appreciating downtown has been accomplished from the sweat of a few volunteers called the “Bloom Team” led by Bob Vedder. While VABI secures the private funds and grants, the bloom team oversees keeping the abundant amounts of downtown flowers looking awesome. For instance, before the downtown construction project, the bloom team in concert with public works, took down these hanging baskets, stored them, babysat them to keep them alive, acquired additional private funds to buy more, and then replaced them downtown to make Venice bloom like it never has before. Don’t you love it? No your tax dollars do not pay them.
I could go on about VABI and the other wonderful teams of volunteers they have under their umbrella. As a matter of fact, I think I will …
Like “Team KVB” ‘Keep Venice Beautiful’. You probably have seen these 30-40 volunteers in bright neon yellow shirts every Thursday morning sweating, trimming, and extracting weeds and invasive plants. They survey our town and pick out a different spot to give it their “tender-loving-trim”. … No, your tax dollars do not pay them.
Then we have the super volunteers that take care of the Monty Andrew’s Arboretum in West Blalock park, I’ll call them “Monty’s group.” If you haven’t been to this wonderful park, I guarantee you may find it is your favorite park for a stroll and to learn all about species of palm trees and hardwoods. No, your tax dollars do not pay them.
Then there is the VABI Public Art Committee that has placed many beautiful pieces of public art and murals throughout the city. No, your tax dollars do not pay them or the art you see.
But the current largest project from VABI since they did the Venetian Waterway park is the new “Venice Urban Forest” project just south of the train station. This 1.75-mile-long 25-acre forest is being built on an old deserted train corridor tree by tree through private donations and grants, plus many hard working volunteers on Saturday mornings. No, your tax dollars do not pay them or for the trees.
Please pass this on next time you hear, we are wasting tax dollars on keeping this town beautiful. Let others know there are many generous individuals plus an army of fine volunteers in Venice that are committed to keep it a beautiful place to live, work, and play.
By the way I do understand VABI is open to receive your monetary and sweat equity contributions.
What can you do to maintain a beautiful Venice? Because remember, tax dollars are not being used much for this purpose.
