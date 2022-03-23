Stormy Jarman lost her sight in one eye four years ago.
It was more than an inconvenience. Her cornea was so scarred from a disease, she had no hope for healing.
Jarman, who lives in Milton, Florida, decided to get a transplant. She just needed a donor.
About that same time she was making that decision, I remember driving from my home to Port Charlotte and passing a number of Charlotte County Sheriff’s patrol cars, lights flashing, with a car pulled over on State Road 776.
They had the road blocked and traffic on the westbound lanes was already starting to back up.
I was curious. The car did not appear damaged. I saw no other car involved. Then, a little further down the road I passed the sheriff’s forensic van. Hmmm.
It turns out, someone had jumped from a moving car. It was a 26-year-old Charlotte County man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
He didn’t survive.
So many questions. Why would he do that? Who was he?
Law enforcement no longer gives out information on fatalities. Blame it on Marsy’s Law.
So, Stormy Jarman may never know who gave her the cornea she needed to see again.
That’s right. The unknown — except to his family and police — young man who died was an organ donor. Jarman was able to have a cornea transplant thanks to his willingness to donate.
“I have been trying to get his name so I can thank his family,” Jarman said. “I was told he was depressed and just jumped from the car.”
Jarman hopes someone in his family reads this and calls her at 850-304-1504.
“I am just so blessed to be able to see again,” she said. “I am blessed he was a donor.”
• • •
Jim “Curly” Wilson and his COVID-deflated crew are singing again.
Yes, after a year off because of COVID, the barbershoppers are back at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Tuesday nights, 7 o’clock, harmonizing.
“Before we took off we had about 47 on stage,” Wilson said. “Now we have about 24.”
It was a tough year for the group. “We had nine die,” Wilson said. “And eight of them that are from Canada did not come down this year.”
Because of the loss of members, Wilson said there will be no big show as has been customary each year. The money to bring in a big-time group is just not there, especially after the big fundraiser — singing valentines — had to be canceled this year.
But the guys who show up are enthusiastic and enjoying singing without masks again.
One of the group, 97-year-old Ed Lewis, is especially committed. He still drives to practice every Tuesday night.
The group had a special performance planned this past weekend at Alligator Park that was open to the public. I hope that went well.
Wilson wanted to encourage anyone who can halfway carry a tune to come out on Tuesdays and sing with them.
“I started 17 years ago and I was not even aware I could sing,” he said. “I started getting more and more confidence and now can sing in front of hundreds of people. I am proof anyone can do this. I don’t even read music.”
Wilson says the guys have a lot of fun. Interested? Call him at 419-967-0674.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.