Michele McKenney and Patrice Magrath

Nursing is the nation's largest healthcare profession, with nearly 4.2 million registered nurses — that’s three times as many registered nurses in the United States as physicians.

Nurses are the primary providers of hospital patient care and deliver most of the nation’s long-term care. They are often the first point of contact for patients and their families.


   

Siblings Patrice Magrath and Michele McKenney are the founders of McKenney Home Care, which is located in Venice at 871 Venetia Bay Blvd. McKenney Home Care is a family-owned private duty home care agency serving Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties.

