Nursing is the nation's largest healthcare profession, with nearly 4.2 million registered nurses — that’s three times as many registered nurses in the United States as physicians.
Nurses are the primary providers of hospital patient care and deliver most of the nation’s long-term care. They are often the first point of contact for patients and their families.
Overall, nurses are essential members of the healthcare team who work tirelessly to provide compassionate and competent care to their patients, and that helps improve patient outcomes and promotes health and well-being.
National Nurses Week is May 6-12, an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of nurses to the healthcare system and your community. This week-long celebration is also a time to raise awareness of the nursing profession and to encourage more people to consider becoming nurses.
The federal government projects that more than 203,000 new registered nurse positions will be created each year from 2021-2032.
This growth is fueled by an increased emphasis on preventive care, growing rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity and the demand for healthcare services from the baby-boom population as they live longer and more active lives.
As the demand for healthcare services grows, the need for qualified nurses is more important than ever. Here’s why:
1) Provide patient care: Nurses are often the primary caregivers for patients, providing medical and emotional support, monitoring vital signs, administering medication, and helping patients manage their conditions.
2) Advocate for patients: Nurses act as patient advocates, ensuring that their patients' voices are heard and that their needs are met. They also help patients navigate the healthcare system and make informed decisions about their care.
3) Prevent illness: Nurses work to prevent illness through education and public health initiatives. They provide information about healthy lifestyle choices, disease prevention and vaccination.
4) Support healthcare teams: Nurses collaborate with other healthcare professionals to ensure that patients receive the best possible care. They also serve as a link between patients and other members of the healthcare team.
5) Improve healthcare outcomes: Nurses play a critical role in improving healthcare outcomes by monitoring patient progress, identifying potential complications and intervening early to prevent adverse events.
Please join McKenney Home Care in Venice and thank nurses for their unwavering commitment to the health and safety of their patients, as well as their contributions to advancing the field of nursing through research, education and practice.
By recognizing the importance of nurses and their contributions to society, we can help promote the nursing profession and inspire future generations of nurses to continue this important work.
Siblings Patrice Magrath and Michele McKenney are the founders of McKenney Home Care, which is located in Venice at 871 Venetia Bay Blvd. McKenney Home Care is a family-owned private duty home care agency serving Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties.
