Calabro

Dominic Calabro

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of access to reliable and affordable broadband internet service in our daily lives.

Having that makes available an almost limitless amount of information; provides a platform for education, health care, and commerce; and facilitates family connections, social communication and idea sharing.


   

Dominic M. Calabro has led Florida TaxWatch’s world-class research team – the “eyes and ears” of taxpayers – as president and CEO for nearly all of the organization’s 43-year existence.

