The Sarasota County Commission is currently assessing the need to redistrict the county in 2019 — which could change the boundaries of our five voting districts before the scheduled 2020 U.S. Census. If you think citizens should play an active role in this process, contact our county commissioners now.
Last November, voters in Sarasota County sent our County Commission a clear message. Voters overwhelmingly approved more direct and accountable representation from our County Commission. Starting in 2020, each commissioner will be elected solely by the voters in his/her voting district — a major change from the past countywide voting system.
But, in the meantime, our current County Commission is considering making changes to district boundaries this year, starting in early May. Commissioners (including two up for re-election, Mike Moran of District 1 and Nancy Detert of District 3; and one departing due to term limits, Charles Hines of District 5) would orchestrate this process themselves rather than taking the course recommended by the League of Women Voters/Sarasota County: Impanel an independent, expert committee of citizens who are not seeking public office.
The LWV also stated that when “diverse stakeholders are left out of the redistricting process, it’s more likely that elected officials will choose their voters than voters will be empowered to choose their elected officials.”
At minimum, any county-level redistricting process must be fully transparent and should include input and feedback from county residents from start to finish. In advance of commission discussions or decisions, residents should know key background information, including:
• What universal criteria determine the need to redistrict, Florida statutes, etc?
• Which standardized data sources will be used to determine current population (U.S. Census, other?)
• What methods and software will be used to “balance” each district?
Such questions have been posed to Sarasota County officials, but not answered. Waiting until county staff delivers a report to the commission in early May is not adequate. Residents and voters should not be passive bystanders in this process. We need answers to key questions before the May meeting, preferably at a public, interactive workshop.
A news report on the County Commission meeting on April 9 indicated that Commissioner Detert proposes that Commissioners “‘make this the most open, transparent and, frankly, televised exercise that the county’s ever been through.’ … Additionally, Detert said, ‘I think we all need to work on restoring the average person’s faith in their own government.’”
Please act now. Send a message to our five commissioners at www.scgov.net/government/county-commission-bcc. We the people must play a key and active role in the county redistricting process. Your vote is your voice.
Kindra Muntz is president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections. Bill Zoller is past president of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations. Pat Rounds is the past secretary of the Alliance for Fair Elections.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.