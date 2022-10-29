In November, voters will be asked to decide whether to abolish one of Florida’s important ways citizens can directly have their voices heard.

If passed by 60% of Florida’s voters, Amendment 2 would abolish the constitution revision commission, a board of citizens, appointed by the governor, legislative leaders, and the supreme court chief justice, that meets every 20 years to review the state’s constitution and makes recommendations for change.


