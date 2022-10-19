Feed the hungry

Donations will help the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program replenish local food banks depleted by meeting the needs of families affected by Hurricane Ian.

Food banks in Sarasota and Manatee counties rushed to help people affected by Hurricane Ian, dipping into their reserves to help out after the storm.

Now, the nonprofits are low on food and funds as Thanksgiving approaches, and leaders are asking for help.


The Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program is a not-for-profit 501©(3) organization that has been feeding families throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties since 1987. For more information, visit MayorsFeedTheHungry.org.

