Food banks in Sarasota and Manatee counties rushed to help people affected by Hurricane Ian, dipping into their reserves to help out after the storm.
Now, the nonprofits are low on food and funds as Thanksgiving approaches, and leaders are asking for help.
“Our food panties are busy at work helping people who are in dire need,” said Scott Biehler, executive director of the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program. “We made a decision to provide as much relief as possible.
“We just gave away more than $100,000 in Publix food gift cards to our local food panties. This depleted all our funds that we have raised so far that would normally be given out during the holiday season.”
The Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program coordinates with 34 nonprofit agencies in communities throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties. Together, the network provides food and grocery gift cards to local households facing food insecurity.
Participating agencies include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Friendship Centers and the South County Food Pantry.
Over the past 35 years, the MFTHP has distributed more than 600 tons of food and $4.2 million in food gift cards. But now, due to Hurricane Ian, the cupboards are nearly bare at a time when demand increases every year.
Nonprofit organizers are asking members of the community to donate in time for the holidays so more families can look forward to full bellies on Christmas. All donations stay in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Financial donations are especially appreciated. They allow food pantries to give out gift cards, which means participants can buy the foods they like and know how to prepare.
As a bonus, the Flanzer Trust is matching donations made through its site, FlanzerTrust.org. Make sure to select The MFTHP from the list of charities.
