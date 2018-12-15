Editor’s note: This is a letter that former Venice Gondolier Publisher Robert Vedder mailed to Florida High School Athletic Association Executive Director George Tomyn.
Dear Mr. Tomyn:
Recently, I attended the 7A semi-final football game between St. Thomas Aquinas and Venice High School. St. Thomas’s level of play showed their superiority, which is manifested by the different rules by which they are governed. Because of this they have a very unfair advantage. They can and do recruit. Certainly, strong football programs like Plant High, Venice High and Lakeland High have had families choose them because of their excellent programs. Were one of the aforementioned schools to recruit they would be severely punished. They would likely lose a season.
The county St. Thomas is in, Broward, the country’s sixth largest, has over one hundred schools from which they can recruit (something like 30 public high schools in Broward County with over 1,000 students plus many large private schools). They also attract athletes from beyond the county. People acknowledge that many of the Miami Dolphin families send their children to St. Thomas.
In talking to people who live and go there, they say that St. Thomas selects the best players from these schools and “scholarship” them to attend their school. The front of their game program states that they are “the pipeline to the pros”.
They had 44 seniors on their team, with a program list of 99 total players. They had another 50 JV football players and also 50 freshmen (some of those may have been called up for this game).
They promote that so far this year they have 27 commits to play college ball, a majority of them Division one, including schools like, Alabama, Oregon, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and Purdue. How can a regular public school compete?
In the FHSAA rules detailing their mission, the very first one states: “To insure fair and equitable competition.”
In the 15 years since 2004, St. Thomas has played in the State Championship game 11 times winning seven titles.
In many respects they are like IMG academy, the only difference being IMG recruits nationally and likely does not give as many scholarships to attend. St. Thomas should be playing in the IMG category.
So will the board and staff consider evening the playing field by making play more “fair and equitable?” Will the board or staff consider change? I hope so. I look forward to your answers.
While I have mentioned football, the same is true in other sports like baseball and volleyball.
Thank you for your consideration.
