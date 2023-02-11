This is American Heart Month, a time to gain a better understanding of the risk factors for heart disease and learn how to live a heart-healthy lifestyle, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
It also marks one year since I was in Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice getting treated for high blood pressure and an underlying heart condition.
Without the care I received then, and since, I might not be around to write this column.
I went to the hospital because I was tired of being tired.
I hadn’t been sleeping well because I found it hard to breathe while lying down, even propped up by several pillows. I got some sleep sitting up in a chair but it wasn’t enough to keep me from feeling worn out.
And I was having shortness of breath during the day as well, with very limited stamina much of the time. I’ve generally been pretty healthy, so these things were concerning.
Naturally, I did what most men do when they think they have some sort of health issue — nothing.
Then on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, I decided that enough was enough. My suspicion, though, was that I might have COVID, so I went to the ER to get checked out.
It was overwhelmed even though ShorePoint Health Venice was still open then, and it took hours to be seen, since so many people were sicker than I appeared to be.
I would be there for five days.
My blood pressure wasn’t high; it was HIGH. And I was retaining a lot of fluid, which was putting stress on my heart, causing a variety of issues.
I underwent probably every heart test known to humankind and was put on a variety of medications to drain me and bring down my BP.
I was confined to bed as a precaution for the first few days. Keep the staff who had to deal with the product of my diuretic intake in your thoughts.
I also had to learn about a heart patient’s No. 1 enemy: sodium. You probably know it as salt, those little white (usually) crystals that make food taste good.
My doctor told me to limit my sodium intake to no more than 2,000 milligrams a day. No problem. That’s a lot of milligrams, right.
Yes, it is — until you realize that one-quarter teaspoon of table salt has 590 mg of sodium, or nearly one-third of my maximum daily intake.
For purposes of comparison, one-quarter teaspoon is 1.5 grams — the weight of a large paper clip.
And salt is virtually everywhere. Prepared foods are loaded with it but it lurks where you wouldn’t expect it. For example, a large egg still in the shell has 70 mg, while 4 ounces of lean hamburger has 75 mg even before you season it.
So I sacrificed some taste in the interest of being around longer to eat. And I’ve been watching what I eat in general and trying to be more active. So far I’ve lost about 70 pounds, which my heart greatly appreciates.
Things were going well until late last year, when I experienced occasional lightheadedness and near-fainting spells.
I was diagnosed with an atrial “flutter” — the upper and lower left-side chambers of my heart not beating in sync. Commonly, it’s referred to as palpitations. It’s a good thing I was tested, because I never felt them.
I underwent a procedure to try to correct the misfiring, and I also had a recording device called a “loop” installed to track whether the flutter was masking atrial fibrillation, which is when both upper chambers are out of whack.
So far, so good, according to my specialist.
I share all this not because I’m looking for pity; I’d prefer cash.
I’m just trying to do my part to spread the word about how treatable so many heart conditions are today — if you seek treatment.
It’s also a public thank you to all the medical professionals who treated, and are still treating, me.
Heart disease in the No. 1 killer in the U.S. Help me make it lose its ranking. Get a checkup.
