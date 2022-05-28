The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission is seeking applicants for a seat that will become vacant on the retirement of Justice Alan Lawson. Being as judgmental as anyone I know, it seems appropriate that I throw my gavel (and I do have one) into the ring.
Am I qualified? “Objection!” “Sustained!” But in the interest of transparency, I’ll answer the question anyway.
For being the highest court in the state (and not because of dealing with any marijuana cases), the qualifications for the Court are pretty basic: You only have to be a Florida resident eligible to vote; admitted to the practice of law in Florida for the preceding 10 years; and under age 75.
I am, in fact, a longtime member of the Florida Bar, though my license has been inactive for quite a while. Think about it, though: With all the controversy about activist judges lately, wouldn’t one who’s admittedly inactive be a refreshing change?
I’ve been a Florida resident for decades, I’m eligible to vote and I’m WAY younger than 75. WAY younger. (That column I wrote recently about being 64 was pure fiction. And my white hair? Suffice it to say I have children.)
If it matters, I had a very good record in law school (it got to No. 9 on the Billboard “Is This Supposed to Be Music?” chart) and then I practiced law for about 15 years, quitting to move up the ethical ladder into journalism. (There were no openings in used-car sales.)
I handled a variety of matters as a lawyer, so my background is at least as good as anyone with a degree from Social Media University.
Plus, several times I was the judge for the American Cancer Society’s Jail and Bail fundraiser, sentencing many prominent locals to raise money for the nonprofit and not insisting on a cut.
I really didn’t practice any criminal law but I promise that if I get appointed I’ll bingewatch at least one season of “Law and Order” (preferably with Sam Waterston) and reread some John Grisham novels.
Now, justices aren’t really supposed to talk about subjects they might have to rule on, but I’m a big believer in transparency and not just in windows. So I’m not afraid to share my take on the pressing issues of the day.
First, I think we can all agree that our traffic laws are too lenient.
“But Bob,” you may be thinking, “the Supreme Court doesn’t deal with traffic offenses.” And that’s precisely my point: How are we really going to get the attention of people going less than the speed limit in the left lane if they believe they’ll never be answerable to the highest court in the state? Obviously, we’re not.
I’m looking at you, driver of the blue 2017 Buick Regal on I-75 on May 14 about 2:30 p.m.
But, I digress.
Perhaps of broader concern is a controversial action by the state Legislature in this year’s session that has roundly been condemned as “fixing” a problem that didn’t exist: designating strawberry shortcake the official state dessert.
Like most people, I love strawberry shortcake. But given the choice between the official state dessert and the official state pie — Key lime — I’m picking the pie every time.
I know the lime is an immigrant, and I know the pie’s Florida origin story has been questioned.
But it’s the KEY lime, dadgummit (you can tell I’m really worked up) and Florida’s strawberry production pales in comparison to California’s (oops, said another dirty word).
So if I get put on the bench, I’ll find the first excuse to declare the shortcake law unconstitutional.
In fact, I think I’ll do it now: It’s unconstitutional.
What are you going to do? Impeach me?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.