There is a disgusting, violent video that Gov. Ron DeSantis should immediately, right now, without delay, denounce.
It shows a fake President Donald Trump on a shooting, stabbing and pummeling rampage against media outlets and political opponents.
(For the record, as to Trump, “based on what he’s heard, he ‘strongly condemns’ it,” the AP reported Monday.)
The New York Times reported the video was shown last week during a political conference at the President’s National Doral Miami resort. DeSantis was scheduled to speak at that three-day event, which was sponsored by American Priority.
In a statement, the group said: “It has come to our attention that an unauthorized video was shown in a side room at #AMPFest 19. The video was not approved, seen or sanctioned by the organizers of #AMPFest 19.”
The statement noted that the conference included a panel discussion condemning political violence.
There was no immediate word that DeSantis saw or even knew about the video before the Times report. And no one is remotely suggesting the governor would condone something this outrageous.
But he should make that clear in the strongest possible tone.
Did I say he should denounce?
That’s not strong enough. DeSantis should scream, shout, shake his fist and demand that people cut out this crap.
Not only is a video like this one tasteless and vile, but it’s also a signal to the lunatic fringe of the president’s supporters. It tells them that this how men of action handle opponents.
Remember, Trump says the media is the enemy of the people.
Apparently his political opponents are enemies as well, and that includes U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. Fake Trump took him out in the video.
That brings us back to DeSantis.
He supports the president, but his style is far less abrasive. DeSantis works with Democrats and strikes a tone of inclusion. It won’t surprise anyone if he runs for the presidency eventually. That’s another reason he needs to stomp on this video and put a hundred million miles between himself and its creators.
Forget the politics, though.
Make this a time to say, “Enough!”
This garbage has to stop, and DeSantis needs to say so.
It’s the most important thing he should have on his schedule today.
