The entrance to Venice Regional Bayfront Health's lobby last weekend was an eerie affair.
No, not because of the line of patients anxiously waiting to be seen, but rather because of its sheer emptiness. The lobby, with its myriad of chairs lined up in neat rows lay quiet. The only sound, in fact, was that of the wall-mounted television blaring news about the coronavirus.
Englewood Community Hospital was similar. There were no visitors walking down its halls. And more disconcertingly, most of the rooms sat empty, silently waiting for a patient to appear.
This is the reality we're facing today. In our zeal to prepare ourselves for all possibilities we have ignored the situation affecting thousands of south county residents: their medical needs are not being addressed.
Unquestionably, preparations were necessary. As of this writing, there are 32,138 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida. To our east, Miami Dade has 11,570 confirmed cases with 302 deaths and 1,286 hospitalizations. Broward County has seen 4,794 cases with 174 deaths and 867 hospitalizations.
But here in Southwest Florida, the situation is much different. Thus far, Sarasota County has encountered 323 cases with 32 deaths and 115 hospitalizations. And while our northern neighbors have had a tougher experience, Charlotte County has seen 211 cases with a mere 32 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
In the meantime, the care for other conditions has suffered, and probably tremendously. A discussion with two area gynecologist reveals a drop in patient visits of about 70%, and our orthopaedic surgeons are seeing a little less than half the patient they are accustomed to at this time of year.
"If it wasn't for my occasional emergency room call, confided one orthopaedist, "I'd have nothing to do.
And therein lies one of the hidden tragedies of our approach to battling this pandemic. We have cut down on business so strongly, that presently, even things we would consider essential, like doctors visits, are being avoided.
You Can Pay Me Now, Or You Can Pay Me Later?
But how long can these services be held without undue consequence to our patient's health? And while the cut in elective services is expected, more intriguing is the precipitous drop in heart attack visits to our emergency rooms, a sign that people are braving their heart attacks at home for fear of coming to the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The effect this trend will have upon patients six months from now is a matter of conjecture.
Let me be clear. There is no criticism in this article. No second-guessing of past decision, and no Monday-morning quarterbacking. There is only an acknowledgment that all government interventions have consequences; and the longer we spend in this surreal form of healthcare suspended-animation, the more patients will suffer.
At this point, both our citizens and our health care providers have done an excellent job at weathering a storm that, like Hurricane Charlie, may have come too close for comfort, but spared us its full fury. It's time for South Sarasota County health care providers to get back to work and help our patients; COVID-19 victims or not. - Julio Gonzalez is a Venice doctor and former Florida state representative.
