Is it wake-up time for charter counties?
There are 20 of us out of 67 counties in Florida: Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon, Orange, Osceola, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Volusia and Wakulla. All are supposed to have the ability to pass local ordinances under their charters to protect their people and the environment.
What’s happening in the 2019 Florida legislature may undermine that.
The 2019 Florida legislative session runs just two months, from March 5 to May 3. All the bills that make it to the agendas of committees are being moved through the process now. If you know of bills you would like to see pass, now is the time to call your legislators.
I was lucky enough to go to Tallahassee to meet with legislators March 12. Sen. Joe Gruters was scheduled to present five bills in committees that afternoon, so our small group from Venice and Sarasota met with his Legislative Aide, Josh Barnhill.
As we were talking, Joe walked in, said to Josh “Are you ready?” or words to that effect, and Josh explained, “We need to head to the meeting.” So I said, “Good! We’ll follow you.”
Seeing committees in action is one way to learn how the legislature works. Any member of the public can attend a meeting and get a speaker card to address one of the bills being reviewed.
You don’t have to speak and can waive the opportunity and simply write whether you support or oppose a bill. All speaker cards are recorded, and the numbers for and against the bill are counted.
In the meeting of the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee that afternoon, 11 bills were on the agenda. Gruters was presenting SB432 — Employment Conditions. In theory, it was just about predictive scheduling, but as we heard other speakers on the bill, it was clear it included much more.
People drove from Broward County and Miami-Dade County to speak against the bill, which appeared to invalidate local ordinances protecting workers from wage theft — which happens, for example, when employers require people to work overtime, then do not pay them.
When I heard their stories, I had to speak.
Wage theft is an issue I worked on several years ago with several organizations. People should be paid for the work they do.
In addition to jeopardizing ordinances against wage theft, SB432 also included the disturbing precedent of pre-emption. When the state pre-empts an initiative from a county or municipality, it takes away its ability to pass such ordinances to protect the people or the environment.
Since all committee meetings are televised, you can see the archived video of that meeting here: FlSenate.gov/media/VideoPlayer?EventID =2443575804_2019031158
My public comment is from 43:28 to 46:08.
Looking at other bills in the 2019 Florida Legislature, you can see many more that pre-empt powers of the counties and cities. This truly is a wake-up call.
Even if you can’t go to Tallahassee, you can make your voice heard on key bills by calling your legislators when a bill will be heard in a committee on which they serve. Now is the time to raise your voice if you care. After May 3 it will be too late.
You can track bills on the state House or Senate websites, MyFloridaHouse.gov and FlSenate.gov; follow various organizations tracking bills; or sign up on the Action Network, UUJusticeFl.org/action-network/sign-up, to be notified exactly when your voice can matter most.
It’s time to beware the bills of March, see what is happening in the Florida legislature this year and raise your voice when it matters most, before the powers of our charter counties are pre-empted to the state.
Kindra Muntz is the president of Unitarian Universalist Justice Florida, UUJusticeFl.org.
