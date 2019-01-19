The Unites States citizenry is in an uproar, and politically divided over “the wall,” and the billions of dollars that will be needed to build it. Yes... billions of dollars.
Some people are definitely in favor of “the wall” and some are definitely against it. Some are even getting hostile with one another over this issue.
As a matter of fact, the government is in a partial shutdown because of differing political stances about “the wall.”
This point of view, is that building “the wall” seems like it will be an exercise in frustration, not to mention the expenditure of so many billions of dollars that will, in the long run, be basically wasted.
Why? Because those that want to get over, or under it, will accomplish their goal, slipping quietly into the United States, and in so doing, defeat the purpose of this billion dollar waste of money.
Might all those billions of dollars be better spent... Oh, say for instance... In helping homeless and wounded veterans.
That’s right, caring for wounded and homeless veterans who put their lives, and their bodies, on the line for us in so many different wars, that they didn’t choose to participate in, but followed their country’s commanders, and gave of themselves in defense of freedom.
How about: We, the taxpayers, who will actually be the ones funding “the wall,” (which by the way, during campaigning, the American people were told that Mexico would pay for) spend those billions on those who have already paid in blood and body parts. Oh, too strong? How about too true.
How about: We spend some of those billions on school lunch programs for all the hungry children that go thru our school systems, with both parents working, who sometimes still can’t afford a decent lunch for these kids.
Kids who will eventually grow up and be the ones who will be making rules and governing, and taking care us. Why not make sure they grow up strong and healthy?
How about: We give serious consideration to stopping so much foreign spending and keep that money in this country. Yes, I know it goes toward good will and all that, but take a look around... The United States doesn’t seem to be gaining much good will from all that spending.
How about: We start to change some things, by imposing Congressional term limits, and stop paying the elected officials big salaries for little work, as the working class taxpayers work themselves into an early grave with, in a lot of cases, salaries that hardly cover the bare necessities.
How about: We stop providing said elected officials with top of the line healthcare, when the working class, who supports them thru taxation, can hardly afford a basic health plan themselves.
How about: We put those billions toward health care for all citizens of this country.
How about: We use those billions to put towards sustainable and renewable energy sources like wind and solar, instead of continuing to rely on polluting fossil fuels, while all the time putting millions into the hands of big business, and the politico’s who are in their pockets.
How about: We all stop arguing and being so divided, and actually begin to work together for a united America, not a divided one, which is the way it seems to be going now.
How about: Instead of building a multi billion dollar monument to a man’s ego, we do something for those who really need our help. ”We the people,” the citizens of the United States.
Meredith W Nicholson is a regular freelance writer, columnist and photographer for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She can be reached at Thirteen5113@gmail.com.
