Building Inspections

Residential condo/co-op buildings three stories or higher must have a mandatory structural inspection every 30 years, and every 25 years if within three miles of the coast.
The Nov. 13 60 Minutes television show was about Florida condos and co-ops. After the Surfside building collapse, our state legislature passed Statute 553.899 reducing the risk of further disasters.


Peter Tavino PE is a Venice condo association board member and Florida licensed engineer.

