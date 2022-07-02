This holiday weekend, and all year long, you can help protect wildlife on the beach.
Animals and plants share the ecosystem that we depend on and provide balance and stability to nature’s processes.
Who can imagine a visit to Venice’s beautiful beaches without wildlife? Experiencing the thrill of pelicans gliding in effortless formation on wave updrafts, being charmed by sanderlings scurrying and seeking food among receding waves, and glimpsing the graceful arc of a dolphin’s fin or a manatee’s tail are all reasons why we love the beach.
However, human population is growing in Sarasota County and this growth and development endangers the habitat and very existence of wildlife.
With more people crowding the beaches, wildlife has no place to nest, feed and rest. As reported by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, research has shown a 37% decrease in shorebird populations.
When we visit the shore, we would never set out to kill a baby bird or sea turtle, or jeopardize the beach for future generations, but our actions may have that result.
By taking measures to share the shore with wildlife, we can lessen our impact on this fragile and imperiled ecosystem.
What can you do?
• Minimize noise and lights: no fireworks on the beach, flashlights, or loud music. Other humans on the beach are likely to be grateful, too!
• Pick up all trash. Wildlife may eat it or be entrapped or hurt by it. Always include a trash bag with your beach kit. Fishing line and tackle are particularly dangerous to wildlife.
• Enjoy your food and do not share it with wildlife. If an animal learns to approach humans for food, it creates danger for both.
• Before you leave the beach, fill in holes and smooth over sandcastles so wildlife such as baby sea turtles are not trapped.
• Use designated dog beaches only. A Sarasota County ordinance prohibits pets from public beaches, except trained service animals.
• Fly drones and kites away from the beach during the spring and summer nesting season. Birds may mistake them for predators and abandon their nests.
• Enjoy observing birds and do not let children chase or flush resting birds. Consider walking around instead of through groups of birds feeding along the shore.
• Observe and photograph wildlife from a distance, and never approach, harass or handle animals. Sadly, people have been observed putting gopher tortoises in the water, not realizing that they are state designated threatened species and may die in the water.
• Boat strikes are a leading cause of death for manatees and dolphins. Drive at safe speeds in designated areas and use a spotter with polarized sunglasses. Motors destroy sea grass beds that manatees depend on for food and can take up to 10 years to regrow.
• Walk on designated paths only. Cutting though the dunes kills the plants that stabilize dunes and accelerates beach erosion.
Rising sea levels, stronger and more frequent storms, red tide, unsustainable development, and other threats already endanger our precious beaches.
If we take simple measures to share the shore, we can work together to make our beaches more resilient for years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.