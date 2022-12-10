Tramm Hudson

I am honored by the trust and confidence placed in me to serve as chairman of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for the coming year.

I have said on many occasions that Sarasota Memorial Hospital is a community treasure. Ever since 1921 when a group of citizens in Sarasota began fundraising for a hospital, SMH has grown from a 32-bed hospital that opened in 1925 to a hospital system with over 1,000 beds on two campuses with over 8,000 employees.


Tramm Hudson is the chairman of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board.

