There are weeks when I know what the most-read story will be — and I know in advance that I don’t want to write about it.
This is one of those weeks.
The single most-read story — even getting more pageviews than our daily COVID-19 update — was the article about the Venice teen who was killed in an Alligator Alley auto accident near Naples. Four other Venice teens were injured, too.
The driver of the sedan, a 17-year-old Venice boy, was following a northbound semitruck/trailer at about 9:10 a.m. last Tuesday on Interstate 75. The front of the sedan hit the back of the truck, causing the sedan to eventually go off the road and overturn before hitting a guardrail.
A 16-year-old passenger in the sedan died. The FHP report stated only one of the five Venice teens — a passenger — was wearing a seat belt. The FHP did not name anybody involved in the accidents.
As is always the case with these stories, people who read it shared it with friends via social media, texts and email — with many people most certainly asking, “Do you know who it was?”
If you have not yet read this story, you can view it at bit.ly/2PSMUEZ
OK, let’s continue with the Top Five, moving on to the second most-read story of the week:
2 Latest COVID-19 Stats — For Here & Florida
Well, this certainly does not happen often. Our daily COVID-19 update has held the number one position nearly every week since March. Only a few times has it been knocked out of the top spot, and this is one of those weeks.
Our daily COVID-19 update, which I personally send out every day around 11:30 a.m. or noon, has grown so popular that in the past few weeks people have called to complain. No, they’re not complaining about getting the email. They were all complaining about how their neighbor or friend was getting the email and they weren’t.
You know something is popular when people are upset that they don’t have it themselves.
You know something is popular when people are upset that they don't have it themselves.
Just choose your newspaper — such as the Port Charlotte Sun or the Venice Gondolier — and look for the one that says “Breaking News” after the newspaper’s name. By the way, I also gather some of the best news stories about coronavirus in Florida, the United States and across the world and put them into a single newsletter that gets emailed every day at 6 a.m. You also can sign up for that by looking for the Coronavirus Newsletter.
3 Meet North Port’s Perina, who pulled off an Air Force first
OK, I never would have guessed this would be in the Top Five, much less coming in at No. 3. I am delighted by the response this article got, and I suspect a ton of you who have been in the military shared this story.
The story is about North Port’s Emily Perina. She graduated North Port High School in 2011 and decided she wanted to be a nurse. But she changed her mind and decided that being a physical therapist was something she really enjoyed. So she became really good at it.
Then the idea of joining the Air Force took hold. She joined, finished the basic training and then was pleasantly surprised how many aspects of other training she did not have to do. She directly transferred to her first duty station — becoming the first person in the Air Force to pull that off.
Kinda cool, right? To read about her journey, visit: bit.ly/2XUfMkO
4 Video shows man attack bartender in Nokomis
Ugh. I’m tired of writing about this story. It’s not that there is anything wrong with the story. It’s just that the incident itself, which you can watch on video with the story, is rather disturbing.
As many of you already know, Nicholas A. Schock, 36, of Wauchula, walked into Pop’s Sunset Grill in Nokomis two weeks ago and started saying some hateful things. He was loud, rude and, later, abusive. In the video, his pants are nearly falling off, and when a female server tries to calm him down, he hits her very hard.
Employees and patrons then jump up and tackle the man, holding him down until police arrive. I have had to watch the video more than a few times, and I still don’t know why the man did what he did.
To read the story and watch the video (which is not safe for work or for kids), visit: bit.ly/2CmRjNr
5 Empty shelves at the gun shop
Well, by golly, this story has had a lot of shelf life. (See what I did there?)
This story about gun shops being low on weapons and ammunition is one of the very few articles to ever finish at No. 1 twice. This is something it did in the past two weeks. And prior to being at No. 1, it debuted at No. 3. And this week, it’s still in the Top Five.
No, this story is not about politics. But it is about supply and demand. And as so many of you already know, this story is about how decisions made a long time ago are having repercussions today.
If you have not yet read what will end up being one of the most-read stories of the year, visit: bit.ly/2XVbxFy
