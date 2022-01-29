You will soon receive an absentee ballot (if you requested one in 2020). Then there will be voting at the polls on March 8 and before.
The ballot will ask you for two important votes. One is on an extension of an extra local tax to help our schools.
The second was added by the Sarasota County Commission. It’s a Charter Amendment to repeal single member district election of County Commissioners, approved by 60% of the voters by initiative and referendum in 2018. Instead, if it passes, all Commissioners will be elected Countywide.
This is to urge that you vote NO on the second ballot issue, the Charter Amendment.
Why is this proposed, when the elected Charter Review Board refused to put it on the ballot, and Commissioner Nancy Detert initially said it should be left alone?
One word: Developers.
Developers love countywide elections because it costs five times as much for a Commission candidate to reach the voters than in a single member district.
That advantages the candidates who the developers hand-pick and bankroll in each election, and then control once they take office.
They were scared in 2020 when a principled Republican candidate almost won a squeaker of a primary against the Developer-owned incumbent Mike Moran. So they got their Commissioners to put repeal on the ballot.
In 2018, development interests spent $150,000 to try to defeat single member districts. Their message was that single member districts will give the developers more power.
Absurd, right? Well, expect slick flyers in your mailbox pushing the same lie again.
Their main theme this time is that you should vote yes on the Charter amendment to get back your right to vote for all five Commissioners. Realize though that what you would get back is a very weak vote, in which voters in north County will drown out your choice for a Commissioner to represent the Venice area, or North Port and Englewood.
With single member districts, you have a much better shot at getting a Commissioner who will truly be responsive to you and your neighbors as their constituents, rather than their contributors who gave them the big bucks needed to win countywide.
Multiply that effect in all five districts and we can get a County Commission that acts for a change to make developers build around nature rather than over it, protects our neighborhoods and traffic mobility and makes growth pay its own way.
If you’re a Republican, you also may get a flyer saying that election by single member districts is nothing more than a scheme by radical Democrats to get one Sarasota district in which they have a 50/50 chance of electing one Commissioner.
Again, nonsense. It’s not about partisan politics, it’s about power politics. Almost every Republican precinct voted for single member districts as a bipartisan reform in 2018.
Many local Republican activists now support it. I for one have been a conservative Republican my whole life, beginning with working for Barry Goldwater at the age of 13.
I was founding president of the Sarasota County Young Republicans, vice president and acting president of the Siesta Key Republican Club, as well as other leadership positions.
The thing is, I am also a refugee from Ft. Lauderdale. Like you, I moved here for a better quality of life. I’m tired of a County Commission controlled by developers to serve their interests rather than those of the rest of us.
Sarasota County simply got too big for countywide elections. Not only does it make it too costly to campaign without the Big Developer Dollars, once elected it is difficult for Commissioners to keep in touch with their constituents.
That is why of the 14 counties with populations as big as Sarasota County (as well as the next three below us), only four elect their county commissioners countywide. The rest have only single-member districts or mostly single member districts.
Please vote NO on the Charter amendment to repeal single member districts, on your mail ballot or at the polls on or before March 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.