The League of Women Voters of Sarasota County, the local chapter of The League of Women Voter of Florida, is a nonpartisan organization that encourages active participation in government by informed voters.
The League works to advocate for a better Florida by both supporting and opposing state legislation. The League takes action on issues and proposed legislation after extensive study, and it then works to increase citizen understanding of major policy issues.
In keeping with this mission, the Florida League has studied and analyzed the three statewide constitutional amendments on the November ballot. All were proposed by the Florida Legislature.
The League’s analysis of each amendment includes the impact of a yes or no vote, and the League’s specific position. We oppose amendments 2 and 3. A synopsis of the amendments follows. The full analysis is available on LWVFL’s website, LWVFl.org.
Amendment 1: Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes.
This amendment would allow the Florida Legislature to pass laws that would make improvements intended to protect homes from flood damage exempt from higher assessments. The amendment is in response to the threat to Florida homes from rising sea levels.
While the League has no position on this amendment, it does have a longstanding position that “no tax sources or revenue should be specified, limited, exempted, or prohibited in the Constitution.” However, the LWVFL recognizes that the proposal has merit because it promotes sustainability.
Amendment 2: Abolishing the Constitutional Revision Commission.
An amendment to Florida’s Constitution can get on the ballot in several ways including CRC, which convenes every 20 years and whose 37 members are appointed by the governor, legislative leaders and the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
This amendment would abolish the CRC. The LWVFL opposes this amendment.
The citizen initiative process for amending the Constitution already has been significantly restricted by the state Legislature in recent years. Eliminating the CRC will remove a generational opportunity for citizens to update their constitution. The League opposes any limits on citizens’ abilities to be architects of their own Florida Constitution.
Amendment 3: Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Service Workforce.
This amendment would authorize the state Legislature to create a new homestead exemption of up to $50,000 for certain public service employees: classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces and members of the Florida National Guard.
Property owners in these professions could subtract $50,000 from the assessed value of their property, which would reduce their local property tax bill. The exemption would be in addition to the standard $50,000 homestead exemptions and would not apply to assessments for school taxes.
The LWVFL recognizes that this proposal may have merit; however, the League opposes this amendment based on its longstanding position that “no tax sources or revenue should be specified, limited, exempted, or prohibited in the Constitution.”
The Sarasota Chapter remains committed to educating and engaging the citizenry in the democratic process in advance of the 2022 midterm elections. On the important questions concerning amendments to the Florida Constitution, we urge voters to visit The Florida League’s website for the full guide and analysis.
Linda Thompson is president of League of Women Voters of Sarasota County.
