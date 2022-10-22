The League of Women Voters of Sarasota County, the local chapter of The League of Women Voter of Florida, is a nonpartisan organization that encourages active participation in government by informed voters.

The League works to advocate for a better Florida by both supporting and opposing state legislation. The League takes action on issues and proposed legislation after extensive study, and it then works to increase citizen understanding of major policy issues.


Linda Thompson is president of League of Women Voters of Sarasota County.

